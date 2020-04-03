|
|
Billie Grace McGinnis Billie Grace McGinnis was born in 1946 and passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at home with her family. She was predeceased by her parents Warren and Grace Bowers. She is survived by: her sister Kathy Grasher; her husband of 50 years, Don; her children, Cindy Hopkins, Lisa McGinnis and Corbin McGinnis; and her granddaughter Billie Jean McGinnis. Billie was born in Oregon but grew up in an Air Force family, living in many places around the world. She attained her Registered Nurses degree in Tacoma, Washington. She worked in the Intensive Care Nurseries at University of Washington, UCSF Medical Center and Stanford Medical Center. She finished her medical career at Marin General Hospital in their pediatrics unit. Billie was devoted to helping others. She volunteered at her church, the Novato Human Needs center, Wildcare and SPCA. She has been an active member of the Presbyterian Church of Novato for over 40 years, serving in many roles. She also loved to spend time with her extensive flower garden and was active in the Novato Garden Club. Billie was an inspirational cancer survivor, surviving near-fatal cancers for over 35 years. She finally succumbed to complications associated with dementia. As she goes on to join her parents she will never be forgotten. Memorial services are not planned at this time because of the COVID-19 restrictions. Donations in Billie's name would be welcome at the Presbyterian Church of Novato, 710 Wilson Ave., Novato.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020