|
|
Birgit Hylander Siegel Passed away on December 13, 2019. She was born in the Bronx, New York, on August 29, 1934 to Nils and Bertha Hylander. She is survived by her children, Jessica Neville of San Rafael, California, Jennifer Coombs of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Jeremy Siegel of Denver, Colorado; granddaughters India Neville and Olivia (Lulu) Neville, Kyler York, and Chloe Coombs; grandson Cody York and wife Katie Nolan-York; and great-granddaughter Adalynn Kincaid Coombs. She is also survived by her sister Anne Cain, niece Lisa Wolff, and nephews Tom Wolff, Joe Wolff, and James Wolff. She was pre-deceased by her grandson Alex Coombs. A long-time resident of North Hollywood, California, Birgit shared her strengths and talents as a teacher for children with special needs, most recently at Carpenter Avenue School in Studio City. An avid crafter, she had great skills in quilting, knitting, stained glass, needlepoint, and counted cross-stitch. She had a green thumb and tended gardens with a variety of fruit trees and flowering plants, was very environmentally conscious, and actively practiced conservation. A lover of animals and good works she was an avid supporter of charitable organizations and devoted her time in her later years to making quilts for children in need. She was greatly loved for her intellect and grace, kind and caring manner, keen wit and fabulous sense of humor, and is dearly missed. A memorial service in her honor will be held at 2:00 pm on January 11th at Monte's Chapel of the Hills, 330 Red Hill Ave, San Anselmo, CA 94960. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Alzheimer's research. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo, CA
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 5, 2020