Birgit Skjoldborg Passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019 at Aldersly Retirement Community in San Rafael. She and her husband Palle Skjoldborg emigrated from Denmark to America in 1953 and were happily married for nearly 50 years. She is survived by her son, Jens Skjoldborg, from Folsom and daughter, Marianne Skjoldborg Vollenweider, from Granite Bay. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 27th, 10:30 a.m. at Aldersly in Hendriks Hall, 326 Mission Ave., San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 22, 2019