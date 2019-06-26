|
Robert E. Nelson, III July 31, 1945 - June 20, 2019 Bob Nelson, a longtime resident of Lagunitas, peacefully passed away in Sonoma after his fight with bladder cancer. Born and raised in San Francisco to parents Robert E. Nelson II and Bette Nelson, he grew up in the house his grandfather built on Dewey Blvd. and later would become a skilled carpenter himself, building houses throughout Marin. Bob most enjoyed in life his time spent with family, riding the waves of Bolinas Beach, cruising the backroads in his car, and playing golf with family and his friends in the Swing Hard Golf Club. Bob is survived by his brother Gary Nelson and sister Arline Moore and precedes his younger brother Ronald Nelson. Bob was the much-loved father of Heather Nelson, Robin Nelson, and Robert Nelson IV; and Grandpa of Leland and Avery Ammann, Svea and Oliver Baggeryd, and Wendell Nelson. Bob will be most remembered for his immeasurable loyalty and love for his family, his generosity to all, and his warm smile that was forever hidden under his (proudly never trimmed!) signature mustache. Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial service on Sunday, June 30th at Monte's Chapel of the Hills in San Anselmo at 3 p.m.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 26, 2019