Bonnie B. Beyer Bonnie Beatrice Beyer was born on October 6, 1938 in Los Angeles California to the late Douglas and Hazel Barnes. She passed away on April 8, 2019 in Marin County. Her loving spirit and creative genius will be missed by her family and special friends. Bonnie found her calling early and though she moved often in her youth, she developed a skill and love for art that would last throughout her life. In 1960 she received her B.F.A. degree from the University of Southern California. Bonnie worked as a children's art instructor for many years before getting a Masters Degree at San Francisco State University in Counseling. Using her M.F.C.C license, Bonnie continued working as a counselor and therapist until her retirement. Bonnie helped children, adolescents and adults for over 30 years, volunteering and working in the field that she loved. Bonnie's artwork reflected her many interests and passion for life. From painting, jewelry and life size sculptures to her beautiful home and gardens overlooking the San Francisco Bay, she was always creating beautiful ways of looking at her world. Bonnie took great joy in entertaining her family and friends. Her family always looked forward to eating the healthy gourmet meals that she would prepare with love and skill. She especially loved cooking creatively for her two grandchildren, who were the lights of her life. Her love at first sight marriage to her husband Donald, lasted her lifetime. Bonnie was preceded in death by two of their children, Wendy Ann age 10 and Stephen age 38. Besides Don, she is survived by their daughter, Jennifer (Gerald), grandchildren Kendra and Mason, and her three sisters Susan, Angela and Theresa. Her family will have a celebration of her life at Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery on Monday, April 15, 10:45AM.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 12, 2019