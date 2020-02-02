Home

Bonnie M. (Monson) Hayes

Bonnie M. (Monson) Hayes Bonnie Marie (Monson) Hayes, age 91, died on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Betsy's Care Facility in Santa Rosa, CA. Born March 4, 1928 in Madison, Wisconsin to Herbert and Vera (Waite) Monson, Bonnie spent her entire childhood in Madison and graduated with the West High School's class of 1946. Bonnie married the love of her life, Robert Hayes, on April 12, 1947. They lived in Madison until moving their family to the northern California community of Corte Madera in 1963. They spent 58 wonderful years together until Bob's passing in 2005. While Bonnie worked part time through out most of her life, she was a wonderful home maker and fulltime mom to her three children. Bonnie was an amazing "scratch" baker and an accomplished seamstress. She was a great bingo player in her retirement years and organized weekly bingo games for years at Rotary Manor in San Rafael. Bonnie is survived by her children, Michael (Arber) Hayes, David (Jeannie) Hayes, Kathy (Brian) Slattery, grandson Patrick Slattery, and her two great grandchildren, Pressley and Jordyn Slattery, and her sister-in-law, Patricia Alberti. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Caitlin Slattery, husband, Robert D. Hayes, parents, Herbert and Vera Monson, brothers Robert Monson and Richard Monson. Bonnie will be buried at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison, Wisconsin on February 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
