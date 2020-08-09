1/1
Bonnie Mae Pickens
1937 - 2020
Bonnie Mae Pickens 1937 - 2020 Bonnie Mae Pickens passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 due to congestive heart failure. She died peacefully at home with her family at her side. Bonnie was born Bonita Mae Kussatz on September 5, 1937 to Evelyn and Leonard "Red" Kussatz of Morris, Minnesota. Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Bill Pickens; her daughter, Pam Neild; her son-in-law, Rob Neild and beloved granddaughter Evelyn Neild; her brother Raymond Kussatz and sister Pat Hanson. Additional details can be found at www.celebrating bonnie.weebly.com

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
