Bret Allan Hatt, Sr. Bret Allan Hatt Sr., 61 of Forest Knolls, California. Passed away June 6, 2020. Bret was born February 14, 1959. The son of the late Wayne A. Hatt and Susan K. Tyler. He is survived by son Bret Allan Hatt Jr., daughter Heather Worley; his five grandchildren; and his siblings Jody Ciapponi, Julie Hatt and Golden Venters. Bret was an amazing man, a friend to all, and a legend in the biker community. He spent his life restoring beautiful motorcycles, and doing his part to make the valley a little brighter. Our family would like to invite Bret's friends to come say a last goodbye. A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 20th from 10am-4pm at Mt. Tamalpais Mortuary and Cemetery, San Rafael, CA. There will be a chaplain from 1-2pm and speakers from 3-4pm. We will also hold a celebration of life at another date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store