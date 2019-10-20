|
Brett A. Malfatti
Novato
Brett A. Malfatti, 27, died on Friday evening October 4th 2019 at Kaiser Hospital with family by his side after a long and difficult struggle with cancer. Brett was born in Hayward to Rod Malfatti and Wendi Underdahl. Brett was a kind and gentle soul. As a young boy he was always smiling and engaging the young and older alike. Brett loved games, as a means to get people together for fun. He enjoyed not just board games but any game involving other people. As he matured, he became a young man who kept mainly to himself, with a few close and dedicated friends. Brett graduated from Novato High School. He worked for his stepfather at his sign shop in Novato for some time and he lived with his caring mother until the time of his death. Brett was also an avid sports fan particularly the A's, the Raiders and the Warriors, a passion he shared with his loving Dad and brothers. If he could make it to a live game, he was at his happiest. Pictures of him smiling at an A's game a few days before his passing show how much his love of the game could overcome the debilitation of the disease.
Confined in part to his room because of the cancer, he developed an interest in film and amassed a large collection of DVDs. His interest in movies was eclectic and included all genres. "I just like movies that are different." He had just set up his home theater, including a high-end TV and theater seating. He had hoped to have his friends over for movie nights.
Brett was a loving son to his mother, Wendi S. Connolly, of Novato, California and his caring father Rod Malfatti, of Hayward, California. Brett is predeceased by his paternal grandparents Gilbert and Loretta Malfatti.
He is survived by his parents and his maternal grandparents, Gary Underdahl and Joanna Gutch and John Gutch, his brothers, Ryan Malfatti and Daniel Malfatti, his stepfather Mike Connolly, his stepsisters Charisse and Martha Connolly, stepbrother Keith Connolly and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Brett's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service for close family and friends will be held at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center at 1051 Harder Rd. Hayward CA 94542 on October 22nd 2019.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 20, 2019