Brian Adams In the comfort of his home, surrounded by his children, Brian A. Adams of Santa Rosa died on May 20, 2020. The cause was pancreatic cancer. Brian was born in San Francisco on August 14, 1932, the son of Leon D. Adams and Corinne Atkind Adams Anderson. Brian grew up in San Anselmo and graduated from Tamalpais High in Mill Valley in 1949. He attended College of Marin for two years and earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from UC Berkeley in 1954. A Golden Bear at heart, he made lifetime friendships in his early days at Cal when he resided at Bowles Hall. He chaired the university's campus-wide student activities group and he was elected President of Sigma Delta Chi, the national journalism fraternity. In May 1955, he was drafted into the Army Reserves and went on to serve in the Korean War until May 1957. On August 26, 1962, he married the love of his life, Bobbi Resnick. After living in the East Bay for a few years, Bobbi and Brian settled in Novato where they raised three children, Neil, Nancy, and Scott. Friends called Brian a "people person" and a gentleman who was a "gentle man." His enduring warmth, caring nature, strong moral fiber, and infectious sense of humor endeared him to friends and family and led him to professional success in human resources and personnel. He was hired as the Personnel and Operations Manager at the Marin Surplus Store in San Rafael in 1971. During this time, Brian became active with the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce where he served on the Board of Directors. In 1976, he received the Chamber's Citizen of the Year Award after overseeing a three-year-long project to widen Bellam Blvd. in east San Rafael. After joining the Rotarian club that year, he served as president of the Rotary Club of the Valley of the Moon in the early 2000s. In May of 1981, Brian was hired as Personnel Director by Winterland Productions, a t-shirt silk-screening company affiliated with Bill Graham Presents. In 1994, he had started his own personnel consulting business and worked well into his eighties. In semi-retirement, he served for several years in the Cal Alumni Club. He had a passion for helping college students, reading applications for scholarships, and perfecting resumes. In 2001, he and Bobbi moved to the Oakmont community in Santa Rosa where they enjoyed frequent visits from beloved friends, adored children, and cherished grandchildren. He loved to tell funny stories about his family's escapades, while drinking fine wine and boasting about their devoted dogs. Brian was preceded in death by Bobbi, his loving wife of 55 years, and his brother Gerald Adams of San Francisco. He is survived by his sister, Susan Adams of New York City; his brother, Timothy Adams of Madrid, Spain; his children Neil Adams of San Francisco, Nancy Klein of Napa (and partner Janette), and Scott Adams of Sacramento (and wife Sherri); and his four grandsons Zachary, Jeremy, Charlie and Andrew.



