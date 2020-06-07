Brian A. Adams
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Adams In the comfort of his home, surrounded by his children, Brian A. Adams of Santa Rosa died on May 20, 2020. The cause was pancreatic cancer. Brian was born in San Francisco on August 14, 1932, the son of Leon D. Adams and Corinne Atkind Adams Anderson. Brian grew up in San Anselmo and graduated from Tamalpais High in Mill Valley in 1949. He attended College of Marin for two years and earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from UC Berkeley in 1954. A Golden Bear at heart, he made lifetime friendships in his early days at Cal when he resided at Bowles Hall. He chaired the university's campus-wide student activities group and he was elected President of Sigma Delta Chi, the national journalism fraternity. In May 1955, he was drafted into the Army Reserves and went on to serve in the Korean War until May 1957. On August 26, 1962, he married the love of his life, Bobbi Resnick. After living in the East Bay for a few years, Bobbi and Brian settled in Novato where they raised three children, Neil, Nancy, and Scott. Friends called Brian a "people person" and a gentleman who was a "gentle man." His enduring warmth, caring nature, strong moral fiber, and infectious sense of humor endeared him to friends and family and led him to professional success in human resources and personnel. He was hired as the Personnel and Operations Manager at the Marin Surplus Store in San Rafael in 1971. During this time, Brian became active with the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce where he served on the Board of Directors. In 1976, he received the Chamber's Citizen of the Year Award after overseeing a three-year-long project to widen Bellam Blvd. in east San Rafael. After joining the Rotarian club that year, he served as president of the Rotary Club of the Valley of the Moon in the early 2000s. In May of 1981, Brian was hired as Personnel Director by Winterland Productions, a t-shirt silk-screening company affiliated with Bill Graham Presents. In 1994, he had started his own personnel consulting business and worked well into his eighties. In semi-retirement, he served for several years in the Cal Alumni Club. He had a passion for helping college students, reading applications for scholarships, and perfecting resumes. In 2001, he and Bobbi moved to the Oakmont community in Santa Rosa where they enjoyed frequent visits from beloved friends, adored children, and cherished grandchildren. He loved to tell funny stories about his family's escapades, while drinking fine wine and boasting about their devoted dogs. Brian was preceded in death by Bobbi, his loving wife of 55 years, and his brother Gerald Adams of San Francisco. He is survived by his sister, Susan Adams of New York City; his brother, Timothy Adams of Madrid, Spain; his children Neil Adams of San Francisco, Nancy Klein of Napa (and partner Janette), and Scott Adams of Sacramento (and wife Sherri); and his four grandsons Zachary, Jeremy, Charlie and Andrew.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
June 6, 2020
Im so sad about losing Brian. He was family and always treated me with kindness and love. We spent years celebrating important milestones and holidays in all of our lives. We were there for each other when needing support. We laughed and cried with Bobbi as well. Even though we dont see each other very often my love is there for Neil, Nancy and Scott now and always. May Brian Rest In Peace now reunited with Bobbi.
Margie, and Frank Dingfelder
Family
June 6, 2020
Brian was the kind of a man who made life seem worthwhile. To be in his presence was always uplifting, delightful and inspiring. He was so very warm and kind and everyone was the better for knowing him.
Barbara Terhorst
Friend
June 6, 2020
Brian and I were friends before we were born! Our parents were lifelong friends, so it was natural that Brian and I, as well as our two older siblings continued that friendly bond. Even though we moved in and out of each others lives over the years, whenever we got together, it was as though no time had passed. I miss knowing he is there, and I will miss him for as long as I live. My love to his family.
Barbara Meyer
Friend
June 6, 2020
I will always remember his warm, kind spirit whenever we rehearsed at your familys home. Our deepest condolences to your family.
Edith Castorena
Friend
June 5, 2020
Brian you will be so deeply missed. Now you and Bobbi can be together. ❤ Love, Lauren, Jose and Felix
Laure Diaz
Family
June 5, 2020
Beautifully written. I never knew of all his accomplishments. I just knew he loved me. Love you all, Kristy Oldaker Neal
June 5, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Sending
Cyndee Vierra
Friend
June 7, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved