Fr. Brian Costello Fr. Brian Costello was born June 2, 1953 in Oakland, CA. He passed away from cancer peacefully on July 11, in Daly City, CA. Predeceased by his parents, James and Eileen Costello. He leaves behind his brothers, James Barry Costello (Dinah) and Bruce Costello; and sister, Sally Costello; as well as numerous beloved cousins. He attended St. Elizabeth's and Our Lady of Mercy Grammar Schools, St. Joseph's Seminary High School, San Francisco State University, Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley and St. Patrick's Seminary. On June 10, 2020 he celebrated the 20th anniversary of his Ordination to the Priesthood. Fr. Brian was a teacher for many years at high schools in the Bay Area (Mitty, Bellarmine and later, Marin Catholic) and in Southern California (Alemany High School). He served at a number of Bay Area parishes. After Ordination, his first assignment was at St. Anthony's of Padua in Novato. St. Anthony's brought Brian together with two priests who became tremendous mentors and friends, Fr. Kevin Gaffey and Fr. James O'Malley. He later went on to become Pastor at Mater Dolorosa in South San Francisco, Star of the Sea and Most Holy Redeemer in San Francisco and most recently, Our Lady of Loretto in Novato. Fr. Brian loved sports, music, books and travel, but his greatest joy came from being a priest. He was happiest when conducting Mass and interacting with parishioners, especially the children in the elementary school. He got such a kick out of some of the answers the kids would give when he would quiz them in Religion class. Fr. Brian first and foremost, saw the good in people. He had a big heart, a wonderful smile and an infectious laugh. His motto always was "to keep it simple." He will be deeply missed by his family and all those whose lives he touched with his kindness and generosity. An Outdoor Parish Visitation will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., followed by an invitation only Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 1806 Novato Blvd., Novato (sign up at: ollnovato.org/memorial-mass-for-father-brian
). The service will be live streamed at www.ollnovato.org
. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, One Elmwood Dr., Daly City, Tuesday, July 21st, at 11:00 a.m. Due to Covid-19, friends are invited to attend the funeral mass via the internet at: facebook. com/olmdalycity. Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Shriners Hospitals
or a charity of your choice
. Daly City FD1098 650-756-4500