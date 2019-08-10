|
Brian Francis Crowe Sep 17, 1962 - Jul 26, 2019 "He stood tall in stature with a smile on his face to let the world know he cared." On July 26, 2019 while on a training exercise aboard a ship off the coast of Oman, Jordan, Brian Crowe passed away in a tragic accident. He was 56 years of age. Brian grew up in Novato attending Our Lady of Loretto Catholic School and Vincent's Catholic High School in Petaluma. Brian Graduated from the Culinary Academy of San Francisco. He cooked for Perry's, Butler's and his favorite place of all time Vladamires in Inverness. He loved the ocean and would often stay on his dad's sailboat for the peace and quiet which led him to pursue a career with the Military Sealift Command. While on deployment in the Philippines he met the love of his life, Realyn. His dream of becoming a father came true soon after. Missing him greatly is his loving wife Realyn and their two children Rory and Zoe; his mother, Karen Crowe Hill of Holiday Island, AR; his father, Ken Crowe (Mary) of Corte Madera; brother, Tim Crowe of North Carolina and his children Maddie, Davis, Thierry, Erik, Finn, Banning; sister, Jaime Crowe (Romel Carsola) of San Rafael and their son Kai; aunts and uncles, Claudia and Bill Young of Novato and Jerry Crowe and Mary Ann of Texas; cousins Shannon Wendell of San Rafael and Karen Varner of Texas and Kevin Crowe of Chicago; and many more loving family members and friends. The Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 97 Shady Lane, Ross. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019