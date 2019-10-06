|
Brian Schwartz
Sept 19, 1959 - Sept 29, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Noted Creative Director/Copywriter for start-ups in the Silicon Valley that spanned over 15 years. Passed away on September 28, 2019. He was active in his family's retail business, Schwartz' Menswear on 4th Street in San Rafael from when he was a kid to 1995. Beloved husband of wife Cindy for 31 years. Loving father of Emma.
Loving son to Sylvia, loving brother to Lori (husband Bert) and devoted uncle to a dozen nieces and nephews.
His humor, intellect and compassion will not be forgotten. A quintessential professional, husband and father who loved life. Brian attended San Rafael High School, University of California Berkeley, and Cal State East Bay for his MBA in Finance. He worked for QuinStreet, HotChalk, Inc. and Facebook and ran his own copywriting business, Harbor & Cole.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to MDS FOUNDATION, the myelodysplastic syndromes foundation, inc.
Sinai Memorial Chapel
925-962-3636
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 6, 2019