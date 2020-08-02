Brian Wayne Mattson Brian Wayne Mattson, AICP, passed away of a heart attack at the age 84 on Saturday, July 18th while planting his garden at his home in Novato, CA. Brian was born on Christmas Day in 1935 in Watersmeet, Michigan. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in Landscape Architecture and later completed a Master Degree in Public Administration from Cal-State Hayward. Brian had an extensive career in public service as a Planning Director for growing cities such as Manitowoc, WS; Spokane, WA; Yakima, WA; Klamath Falls, OR and Novato, CA; retiring from public service in Vallejo, CA. His tenure in planning spanned 40 years of challenging times for urban growth. His humble leadership, perspectives, and the ability to navigate political issues was a trait admired by his peers. He took pride in his mentorship of fellow planners on ethical and professional dilemmas. These traits were a cornerstone of his contribution and influence to professional planners. During his time in Novato he was active in the Bay Area Planning Directors Association, promoting regional planning, he sat on numerous planning panels and was a past member of the Sonoma State University Advisory Committee related to planning curriculum. He is preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Mattson; his father, George Mattson; and his son, Todd Mattson. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn Mattson; his sister, Nancy Severtson; and his four children: Greg Mattson, Tammy Dunn, Andrea Doney, and Sandra Schondel-Mattson. Brian and Evelyn are both lifelong members of All Saints Lutheran Church in Novato, CA. Brian was a member of the church council and actively involved with other committees. Brian enjoyed the outdoors, coaching baseball, bowling, skiing and most recently was very proud to support and be with his eight grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we are unable to all gather in person for a celebration of life. However, you are invited to help the family celebrate by sharing a memory of Brian at admin@aslcnovato.org. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to All Saints Lutheran Church endowment committee for church landscape renovations.



