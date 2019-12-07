|
Brian Werner Bacon Age 62, born October 9, 1957 to Thomas and Susanne Bacon at Rhein Mein Air Force Base, Wiesbaden, Germany passed away November 17, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. Devoted husband of Anna, adoring father of Taylor and Lauren, brother of Larry Bacon and Michelle Oraboni, uncle of Alan Bacon and Erica Williams, and son-in-law of Luciano and Connie Repetto. A joyful parent and family man, Brian loved coaching soccer, teaching his girls to ski, and camping. With a 40+ year career in construction, Brian was a hardworking, "master of the construction craft," who took great pride in his projects and easily created friendships with coworkers. With a playful sense of humor and a generous heart, Brian was an instant friend to all he met. Brian was passionate about military history and had a real love of the sea. In keeping true to his nature of enjoying life to the fullest, a Celebration of Brian's Life will be planned after the holidays.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2019