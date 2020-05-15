Brian William Hicks Brian William Hicks, 49, of Portland, Oregon passed away peacefully in his home on May 6, 2020. Brian was witty and funny, traits that made his sharp intellect all the more striking. He lived with passion and drive. His life was marked by extraordinary accomplishment and his success was notable in its foundation firmly rooted in ethics. Brian grew up in Tiburon and attended UC Berkeley as an undergraduate, later acquiring a JD from Boston College, and a CFA thereafter. His career path began in trusts and estates law; later, following his passion, he became a financial advisor and was a partner in his firm, Beacon Rock. He was a loving husband and father. He moved to Oregon in 2003 where he and his wife, Brynne, raised their two daughters, Hannah and Zoe. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by five siblings: Chris, Tom, Kelly, Tracy, and Kathryn; and his father, Glenn Richard Hicks. Given the pandemic, services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to: The Sam Day Foundation, at Samdayfoundation.org or Rotaplast International: www.rotaplast.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2020.