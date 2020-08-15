Bruce A. Grant Oct. 10, 1928 Aug. 12, 2020 Bruce has left us. He is survived by his many friends, his family, the track students he coached, his fellow fishermen, and thousands of United States history students. Bruce had many passions in his life: coaching, fishing, teaching, eating out, his daily Martini, great wine, and his beloved cigars. Bruce began teaching the day after Labor Day 1960 at Sonoma High School, along with his lifelong friend, Norman Rogers. He taught Art and U.S. History and coached the track team. After several years in Sonoma, Bruce came to Tamalpais High School, where he taught for the remainder of his career until he retired. Bruce coached track at Tam, San Rafael High School, and Terra Linda High School. He was an early and enthusiastic supporter of girls in track and mentored many female track athletes. The Tam Track was named in his honor. He was still coaching in his 90th year. His athletes loved and respected Bruce for the simple fact that with his coaching, they got better. Bruce died peacefully in his sleep on August 12th. He was cared for in his final weeks by his nephew, Kenneth Grant and his wife, Connie, his cousin Wally Grant, and his friend, Norm Rogers. Bruce received wonderful medical care from many doctors and nurses at Kaiser in San Rafael. Bruce also received exceptional care from Hospice by the Bay, and donations to Hospice at 17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Larkspur, CA 94939, would be welcome. Rest in peace, Bruce.



