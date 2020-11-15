1/
Bruce Daniel Sapp (Dan) Bruce Daniel Sapp (Dan) passed away on October 24, 2020 in his home in Mill Valley, California surrounded by his wife, Anne, and sons Walker and Mason. The cause was late stage colon cancer, which he had been battling since late 2012. Dan was a father, husband, coach, musician, surfer and athlete. He was born on December 2, 1960 in Raleigh, North Carolina. His father was the minister to Christ Church in Raleigh, NC where he was active in working to encourage acceptance and tolerance in the community. His mother, Tharon, was a social worker. He has three older sisters, Tharon, Carver and Judith, who live on the East Coast. Dan worked at Speakeasy in Atlanta for several years before settling with his wife in San Francisco, and he launched his own consulting firm focused on helping senior executives' communication. His clients included: Nokia, Visa, Silicon Valley startups, Robertson Stephens, a Stanford Business School dean, a number of private equity firms, and Astia.org, where he supported women entrepreneurs and made sure their voices were heard. He took enormous joy in coaching youth sports and was also an avid musician. He had a great sense of humor, a tremendous bear hug, and a heart almost too big for his chest. Dan will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please give to: Bridge the Gap, https://btgcollegeprep.org, Tax ID #91-1930327; or to: Tam High Boosters, Tax ID #68-0385385.

Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
