Calvin A. Riemcke Calvin A. Riemcke passed away in the morning of March 26, 2019. Cal was born on October 2nd, 1926 in Yakima, Washington. He lived in Yakima until the age of 13, when he moved to northern California. He graduated from Alhambra High School in Martinez Ca. in 1944. He enrolled in the University of California, Berkeley, graduating in 1948. In 1948 Cal met the love of his life, Eileen Falkner. They were married in 1949 and enjoyed a loving relationship for 69 years. They welcomed 4 daughters; Vicky 1951, Robin 1952, Karen 1956 and Sandra 1961. He began his 12-year, Hall of Fame, coaching career at College of Marin in 1957. He was inducted into the California Community College Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2000 after compiling a league record of 128-36 from 1957-1962, winning 7 conference championships one of which was an unprecedented undefeated season. Whitworth University lured Cal to Spokane in 1969 for a seven-year run as head basketball coach, golf coach and athletic director. In 1976 Cal returned to Yakima to head the Yakima School District P.E. and Athletic programs. He served as President of the Big Nine Conference, sat on the District 5 Executive Board and was elected Athletic Director of the Year in 1990. He was inducted into the Washington Secondary School Athletic Administrators Assoc. Hall of Fame in 2000. Cal was a member of the Yakima Kiwanis Club for 19 years, serving a term as President. He was an American Red Cross volunteer, board member and President of the Board. Cal was a regular blood donor sharing 11 gallons of blood. He was also a member of Whitworth Presbyterian Church serving many roles in the church community. Cal is survived by his loving wife, Eileen, their 3 children: Robin (Jerry Schrader), Karen (Mike Rohrbach) and Sandy (Mark Gardner), 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren A celebration of Cal's life will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday April 27th at Whitworth Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the American Red Cross, Run to Win Outreach, or Whitworth Presbyterian Church.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 14, 2019