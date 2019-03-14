Home

Captain John T. (ret USNR) Grant


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Captain John T. (ret USNR) Grant Obituary
Captain John Thomas Grant (ret USNR) Died peacefully at home in San Rafael, CA on March 10, 2019 at the age of 91. He is survived by his children, Jim (Ellen), Therese, Rich (Colleen), Michael (Yuko) and David (Lisa), his former spouse, Patricia Grant, and 10 grand-children all of whom loved "Papa." Born January 5, 1928 in St. Paul, MN, John attended St. Thomas Academy, University of Notre Dame and University of Minnesota. He enjoyed a lifelong friendship with childhood friend Bill Sherman and his family. He spent 36 years as a Naval Reserve pilot and retired with the rank of Captain. Additionally, John had a long career in golf course management in Northern California. Affectionately known as "the Captain", John's favorite things were spending time with family, flying Navy S2Fs, golfing, rooting for the Irish, and enjoying Haagen Dazs. Funeral to be held 3/16/19 at 11:00AM at St. Isabella's church.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
