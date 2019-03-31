|
Captain Richard Twomey Gray, USN A native Pasadenan Dick passed gracefully after 93 years of bountiful life, service and family. A 2nd Gen Californian descended from England, Scotland and Ireland via PA, GA, TN, IA and MO then farmers in Pomona after the Civil War. Son of Herbert Anderson Gray (Albia, IA) and Helen Diller Twomey (Pomona). Married Audrey Ward Gray (Pasadena) had three sons Morgan, Stanley and Gordon and beloved Grandchildren Jordan and Erin. Brother to Beverly Lawrence (Pacific Palisades). Attended Pasadena public schools, PCC (Class President), Claremont, Harvard Grad School, US Army Airborne, US Armed Forces Staff College & US Naval War College. WWII Vet (Atlantic Destroyer); Korean War (Ready Reserves) & Vietnam. US Army Infantry Officer (2nd Div); Naval Air Reserve Fighter Squadron, Recipient Legion of Merit, Bronze Star "V", Air Medal "I; A Parachutist & Special Warfare Operator (UDT). Dick served @ China Lake NWC; as a Naval base CMDR & DARPA associate working in over 50 countries retiring a Navy Captain. Dick worked at NSF & at US Presidents Science Advisor. The Eastern Sierra/Mammoth was his playground, fishing, hunting and rock hunting with trips around US and to Alaska. A genealogist photographer and great friend. A true patriot who loved the USA and CA. "I lived a very good and very full life".
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 31, 2019