Carl Duda Dec. 13, 1936 - Jan. 21, 2020 Carl passed away peacefully after a long illness. The oldest of three children, he was born in Syracuse, New York, to Frances (Rudy) and Joseph Duda. As a boy he enjoyed hunting, fishing and swimming in the Erie Canal. In the summer he sold cotton candy at the New York State Fair. After Solvay High School, Carl served in the the Navy for three years. Ironically, he never boarded a ship. He used his Gl Bill to earn his degrees at Brockport State College and Canisius College in Buffalo. At Lincoln School in Corona, CA, Carl met a young teacher from Boston, Roberta Skehan. They married in June 1965, and moved to their home in Marinwood two years later. Carl taught in Novato for 23 years. The friendships he developed with his students and colleagues enriched and sustained him throughout his life. Carl is survived by Roberta, his wife of 54 years; his siblings, Dr. Frances Duda Reynard; Dr. Vincent Duda (Carol); Roberta's sisters, Patricia Flint; Susan Uricchio (Marc); and Julie Skehan; his beloved nieces, nephews and their families, and his loyal friends, the Ceral family; Robert Attubato, and Peter Keenan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8th, at 11:00 AM at Most Holy Rosary Chapel at St. Vincent's School for Boys in Marinwood.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 2, 2020