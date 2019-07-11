|
|
Carl (Dean) Eckler 1949 - 2019 Carl passed away in his sleep on July 1st. He was loved and appreciated by all who knew him. His work spanned over 40 years, including Slurry Brothers Paving and Nerviani Paving. He was a hard-working and tender soul who would help anyone at any time. We will miss you, Carl and remember the love you shared with all of us. He is survived by his sister Jan (David); twin brother Dave; niece Brittany (Greg); great-nephew Hunter; and the Heath family and friends. Please join us for a celebration in his honor on Saturday, July 13th at 2p.m., 3 Branch Road, Larkspur. RSVP if attending to Jeff and Peggy Heath: 415-515-0132.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from July 11 to July 13, 2019