Carl Gilbert Hansen Born July 30, 1940 in Richmond, California, to Gilbert and Margaret Hansen, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019, after a long struggle with dementia and Parkinson's disease. Carl graduated from UC Berkeley with BA and masters degrees in social work in 1964 and 1966. Working most of his career as a mental health worker for Marin County's Department of Health and Human Services, he put his heart and soul into making a difference in people's lives. Whether he was counseling kids in Marin's public schools or providing therapy to families and couples at the County's Pt. Reyes outpost, he took pride in knowing that he had a positive impact on the lives of many Marin residents. Personally, friends knew him both as someone who liked to joke around as well as a good sounding board in times of need. In his free time, Carl was passionate about being outdoors, finding solace and inspiration in the "backcountry," current affairs and the environment. When he retired, he moved to Santa Rosa with his wife Marilyn until being displaced by the 2017 Tubbs fire. Carl is survived and deeply missed by his wife, Marilyn, his daughters, Lisa and Cynthia, son, Peter, sister, Elaine, five grand-children and various nieces and nephews. Carl's family will be hosting a celebration of his life on Saturday November 9th and invite those who knew him to attend. Please send an email to [email protected] for event details. The family welcomes donations in Carl's name to the Sierra Club or Environmental Defense Fund.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Nov. 3, 2019