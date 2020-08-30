Carl Joseph Mani, M.D. Carl Mani passed away peacefully at home on August 19 with his loving wife, Jo, beside him. He was born July 27, 1934, in Pittsburgh, PA, his family moving to Glendale, CA in 1946 where Carl and his three brothers were raised. Carl's family had a strong Christian faith and were active members of the Catholic Church. Carl attended Loyola University of Los Angeles, spent two years at St. John's Seminary in Camarillo, CA, and ultimately earned a degree in Philosophy at Loyola. He then moved to Milwaukee, WI to attend Marquette University medical school. It was at Marquette that he met and fell in love with the woman who would spend the next 62 years at his side, Jo Mani (nee Strom), whom he married in 1961. After completing medical school in 1962, Carl entered the United States Army Medical Corps, completing his internship and residency at Letterman Hospital in San Francisco as a Radiologist. Carl's Army career then took him, Jo and their first son Mark, born in 1964, to Augsburg, Germany. It was in Augsburg that they were blessed with a second son, Matthew, in 1967. The family returned to California and settled in Novato, moving into what became the family home in 1971. Carl's life was dedicated to his family, his profession and his faith. He was a devoted husband and an involved and loving father to his sons. He spent countless hours mentoring them, attending their various sporting events, and coaching or helping in whatever way was needed. He was an incredible athlete, excelling at baseball and football in his youth and dominating as a fast-pitch softballer well into his 50's. He was an avid tennis player for most of his adult life, and later in life took up golf, which he and Jo enjoyed for decades. They enjoyed countless rounds at their home course, Marin Country Club, as well as in Hawaii, Palm Springs, Scottsdale and numerous other courses. He and Jo also had the opportunity to ski throughout Europe as well as the United States, and were fortunate enough to see much of the world, including Africa, Australia, Europe, Hong Kong, Malaysia and many other exotic locations over the years. Carl was an accomplished singer, putting himself through college on a singing scholarship, but he never touted this talent. Carl was a die-hard fan of the Giants, Warriors and especially the 49ers, being a season ticket holder for the entirety of the team's Candlestick Park era. Carl worked in the Bay Area for his entire career, first in San Francisco, then at Ross Hospital, where his group set up the first CAT scanner on the West Coast. Following this, he and his brother Richard, also a radiologist, formed the group at Oakland's Providence Hospital in 1977. Over the years, Providence was absorbed by Merritt-Peralta and ultimately became Summit Medical Center. Carl was the Chief of Radiology for much of his time at the facility, and developed the skills and abilities that the rapidly growing and specializing areas of Radiology required. Carl transitioned from his role at Summit to the same one at St. Luke's Hospital in San Francisco, where he became Chief of Radiology from 2003 through 2007. He remained at St. Luke's until retiring in October of 2013. Carl's deep love of medicine, desire to help and heal his fellow man, and willingness to pass on all he knew to others were hallmarks of his career from his first day of practice to the day he retired. He learned and grew constantly as a physician, embracing technological advancements, studying and ultimately excelling in every area of radiology. He was a mentor to countless physicians, patiently and willingly giving his time, knowledge and insight to anyone who asked, without judgement, equivocation or expectation of any sort of recompense but this was the essence of who Carl was, in all aspects of his lifehe was a truly selfless man. Carl's faith was something that guided him as a devout Catholic. It both molded him and guided him throughout his career and his life. He felt that this foundation was laid during his years in the Seminary. The later years of Carl's life were spent focused on his family time with Jo, with Mark, his wife Jennifer and their children Ana, Marko and Maeve, and with Matt and his sons Lucas, Max and Asher. His grandchildren will always remember their incredibly loving and devoted Grampy for the rest of their lives. He and Jo continued to spend time in Palm Desert, Hawaii, and the beloved family cottage in Wisconsin. Carl is survived by Jo, Mark, Matt and their families; as well as his brothers Richard, John and David; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and Jo's siblings Paul and Linda and their families, whom he loved dearly. Private services will be streamed on September 5 at 11:00 a.m. at stanthonynovato.net
. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Carl's name to be made to MSKCC Pediatric Oncology, NY, NY.