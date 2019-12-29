|
|
Carmen Teresa Appell Oct 26, 1951 - Dec 10, 2019 Our beloved mother, daughter, sister and wife passed away unexpectedly on December 10, 2019 due to complications from cancer at Marin General Hospital. She was born in Mexico City on October 26, 1951. Carmen is survived by her two sons; Donald J. Baker, III and Daniel M. Baker and their spouses Julie Baker and Anna Psaila; as well as four grandchildren: Bradley Baker, Lucy Baker, Lilly Baker and Desmond Baker; and niece, Angela Young. Carmen was preceded in death by her father, Hugh M. Appell; mother, Dora A. Appell; brother, Robert Appell and sister Lu¡sa Appell. Carmen attended Central School in Fairfax, Sir Francis Drake High School in San Anselmo, and earned her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from San Jose State University. Carmen worked professionally as a social justice and victims advocacy paralegal for 30 years before her retirement in 2016. She was an explorer and environmentalist at heart who was always rooting for the underdog. She enjoyed Native American culture, paleontology, football, and reading. She was an avid writer and active member of the Redwood Writers Club. She had recently completed her memoirs. A memorial will be held on January 12, 2020 at the Fairfax Women's Club from 12-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 29, 2019