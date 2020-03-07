|
Carol A. Blumenthal 1933 - 2020 Born to Sylvia (Herzog) and Sylvian Leipsic. Descendant of Pioneer San Rafael Family. Passed peacefully on 2/24/2020 with family present. Survived by her children, Shelly and Kenneth; Grandchildren; Zachary, Tyler, Lindsay and great grandson Maxwell; Brother John Leipsic, extended family and friends. She volunteered 24 years at Marin Hospice Thrift Shop. Interment with her beloved husband Bernard, Hills of Eternity, Colma. Donations to be made to Hospice.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 7, 2020