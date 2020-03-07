Home

POWERED BY

Carol A. Blumenthal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Blumenthal Obituary
Carol A. Blumenthal 1933 - 2020 Born to Sylvia (Herzog) and Sylvian Leipsic. Descendant of Pioneer San Rafael Family. Passed peacefully on 2/24/2020 with family present. Survived by her children, Shelly and Kenneth; Grandchildren; Zachary, Tyler, Lindsay and great grandson Maxwell; Brother John Leipsic, extended family and friends. She volunteered 24 years at Marin Hospice Thrift Shop. Interment with her beloved husband Bernard, Hills of Eternity, Colma. Donations to be made to Hospice.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -