Carol Adele Burns

Carol Adele Burns Obituary
Carol Adele Burns Nov 4, 1938 - Feb. 21, 2019 Mill Valley - Carol A. Burns was born in Rapid City North Dakota and raised in Vancouver Washington. She was the daughter of Leta Pauline Kent and Leon Frank Kent. Carol was accomplished in Ikebana, worked as a nanny, personal assistant to Christie Naify and sang in the Rock of Ages choir at the Mill Valley Redwoods. Fiercely loyal to her family, Carol was always joyful and celebrated each moment with a playful child like spirit and deep appreciation of nature. Carol was predeceased by her brother, John Kent, survived by her sister Mary Alice, her children Dean Mark Person, Troy Leon Burns, Stephanie Deanne Burns, and her grand-daughter Lily Waite. Carol's wish was to be remembered by all who loved and respected her for her sense of wonder and delight in the world and appreciation of Art and Beauty. A Memorial and Celebration of her life will be held for her on Sunday March 24th at the Mill Valley Outdoor Art Club starting at 2:00 PM.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
