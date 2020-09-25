Carol Ann Jackson February 1, 1936 September 17, 2020 Carol Ann Jackson, 84, passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2020, at Novato Community Hospital, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born to John and Audrey Hamarstrom on February 1, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri. Carol graduated from Southeast High School in Kansas City in 1954. She earned an A.A. degree from William Woods College in Fulton, Missouri, two years later. Carol was married to Raymond Fredrick Jackson in 1956. They lived in their beloved Marin County, California, for 46 years. Carol is survived by her dear husband Raymond, and her two children: Jeffrey John Jackson (Claudia) of Truckee, California, and Julie Jan Stricker (Barry) of Lachine, Michigan. Carol is also survived by her four devoted grandchildren: Bennett, Alex, Eric, and Molly. In 1957, when Ray began his military service with the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Carol dedicated her life to the support and care of the military community. She was a member of the Officers' Wives Club and leader of the Red Cross Volunteer Program (in Okinawa). She served with distinction at the base chapel, and devoted significant time to her work with young people. Carol and Ray enjoyed their military service for 23 years. Another passion of Carols was her work with the education programs at San Quentin State Prison. Deeply committed to assisting inmates and former inmates, Carol was a gifted teacher, a wise counselor, and an invaluable help. Literally hundreds of inmates and former inmates have been served by Carol's ministry. Her love for these men was surpassed only by their love for her. Carol and Ray became part of Tiburon Baptist Church in 1974. For the next 46 years, Carol poured herself into the life of her beloved church. Over the years, she served as hospitality coordinator (orchestrating weddings and special events), deacon, church committee member, and church trustee. Carol also served in youth ministry and in other positions of leadership. She was deeply committed to her church, and her church came to rely on her. Her commitment to Jesus Christ was the foundation of her life. Carol had a remarkable ability to relate to people of all ages. Children were drawn to her. She had a special relationship with young people, especially young people who were dealing with struggles in life. Young adults found Carol's wisdom an indispensable resource. And older adults found in Carol a friend who was understanding and encouraging. Her gracious generosity touched and nurtured everyone she knew. Carol will be remembered for her love of life, her vitality and creativity, and her passion for beautiful presentation. A gifted artist, a lover of antiques and collectibles, a fruitful gardener, a thoughtful cook, Carol pursued her interests with perseverance and dedication. She had a playful sense of humor and a sharp wit. She was free with her opinions; no one ever had to wonder what Carol was thinking. What Carol loved most were her family and friends. Carol has left a massive footprint on this world, and she leaves behind hundreds (and perhaps thousands) of people who found joy in walking with her through life. Carol's family and friends gathered outdoors at Tiburon Baptist Church on September 23, 2020, to celebrate her life. Memorial gifts may be given to Tiburon Baptist Church, 445 Greenwood Beach Road, Tiburon, CA 94920.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store