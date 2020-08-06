Carol Ann Licht 1958 - 2020 Carol Licht, a lifelong resident of Marin County, passed away on July 22, 2020. Born February 17, 1958, she grew up in Mill Valley and was one of three children born to Edward Radenzel and Virginia Lyon. Carol was a dedicated 5th grade teacher for over 20 years in the Cotati-Rohnert Park School District at Monte Vista Elementary School. She was a passionate and creative teacher who thrived in the classroom. Her other passion was being a mom to her only daughter, who she was always facilitating fun activities for. Carol was an animal lover, and owned horses, dogs and cats throughout her lifetime. She was also a very skilled gardener, and her summer vegetable gardens were something to be remembered. She is survived by her daughter Geneva Licht, 30; and her siblings, Susan McIntyre, 69, and Ed Radenzel, 66. Due to current COVID-19 health restrictions, no public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Carol be remembered with a donation to Marin Humane Society.



