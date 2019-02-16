|
Carol Babcock April 22, 1939 - January 26, 2019 Carol Babcock died peacefully at her home in Santa Rosa on January 26th, 2019. She was 79 years old. Born Carol Zimmerman in the spring of 1939 in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, the only child to Frank & Lillie Zimmerman. Graduating from Oconomowoc High School in 1957, she continued her education at Milwaukee Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in September of 1960. Carol started dating the love of her life in 1956. Donald Babcock was a local young man home on summer break from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Carol was a high school senior working at the town drive-in (on roller skates!). Carol and Don were married four years later on June 25, 1960. By the fall of 1960 Don's job took them to the Bay Area, and the Babcock's would happily become Californians for the rest of their lives. Carol and Don moved to Novato, CA in 1963, starting a business, buying a home and raising their family. Carol became a member of Novato Junior Women's Club and began her lifelong commitment to volunteering: West Novato Elementary PTA Treasurer & President, North Marin PTA Council, Scouts & Novato Soroptimist chapter. One of her favorites was being a "puppy socializer" while volunteering at Guide Dogs for the Blind. In 1983 Carol became the office manager at the family business: Page Construction Company located in Novato. Upon the passing of her husband Don in January 2000, Carol began the next chapter in her life. Eventually moving in 2002 to the Oakmont community of Santa Rosa she once again put her energy into volunteering. She was active in Oakmont Life Long Learning, became a member of P.E.O. Chapter TH Sisterhood, and a member of the Assisted League of Sonoma County working weekly in the A.L. Thrift Shop. Carol loved to travel: she traveled Europe extensively, and also to Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Russia and Canada. Due to her many excursions throughout the United States she eventually stepped foot in every state in our Union. She was passionate about music, both jazz and classical, history, and reading. In 2014 Carol moved to Spring Lake Village in Santa Rosa, where she enjoyed the beautiful community and connected with wonderful residents - many became close friends. Carol leaves behind her loving family: Susan Leonard (Steven), Gregory Babcock (Cara), grandchildren Melissa Babcock, Rachel Leonard, Chloe Leonard, Lauren Babcock, Hannah Leonard and Daniel Babcock. Brother and Sister-in-Law Bill and Margie Babcock, niece Becky Hanson; nephews Nick Babcock and Zack Babcock. The Babcock and Leonard families are extremely grateful to all of the friends, caregivers and medical professionals who supported and enriched Carol's life. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Friday February 22, 2019 at The Spring Lake Village Chapel, 5555 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa, CA 95409. The Family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be sent to Assisted League of Sonoma County, 5 West Sixth Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95401 or to the P.E.O. International Foundation.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019