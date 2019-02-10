|
Carol Jean Hirsch Carol Jean Hirsch, "Jean", passed away on December 30, after family visits during weeks of home hospice care. Born in Lansing, Michigan to Marjorie (Mathewson) and Arnold Adams, Jean spent part of her childhood in rural Illinois until moving with her family to Tucson, Arizona. As a young adult in Tucson, she married her high school beau Berner Loftfield, earned a B.S. in home economics and produced three children, Berner, Douglas and Shelley. After that marriage ended, she relocated to the San Francisco area, where she worked as a teacher, for a time living near the San Mateo County coast and later in the Santa Cruz Mountains. One summer, when her children were teens staying with their father, Jean went to study in Mexico City. As a sometimes travel agent and enthusiastic traveler, Jean explored and cruised six continents, often with family as guests. She was an enthusiastic cook, who passed along a great sense of holiday occasion and entertainment to her multi-talented daughter Shelley, along with a fearless ability in household and car repair. In a later, almost forty year marriage to Art Hirsch, they together enjoyed playing bridge, traveling the world and building houses. Jean discovered she had a flair for home design. She produced houses in California and Arizona, sometimes doing renovation, sometimes building from scratch, often working in concert with both of her two sons and her son-in-law, each involved in the construction industry. In a burst of entrepreneurial spirit, she bought, renovated and sold the bar and restaurant Abars, in Milpitas. Always giving of herself, Jean was much beloved by Art and their extended families. Jean is survived by her husband Art Hirsch, sister Donna Adams, daughter Shelley Camyre, son Berner Loftfield, step-sons Clifford, Douglas and Evan Hirsch, daughter-in-law Marylin Loftfield, son-in-law Mark Camyre, granddaughters Stacy Nuttal, Shawn Schagel, Saundra Peterson, Stevie Gerratt and Teira Wilson, grandsons Alan and Brian Camyre and several great grandchildren. Jean was pre-deceased by her son Douglas Loftfield.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 10, 2019