|
|
Carol Jean Marie Koller Carol Jean Marie Koller, a resident of Novato from 1967-2011, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. Jean worked as a registered nurse/evening supervisor at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in San Rafael, CA from 1968 to 1998. Jean enjoyed traveling which included spending many summers in North Dakota and winters in Arizona visiting family and friends. Jean was preceded in death by Conrad, her beloved husband of 56 years; father Carl Venaas; mother Hannah Venaas Schoeppach; and sister Karen Schoeppach. Jean is survived by her children Jeff (DeAnna) Koller, Scott (Lisa) Koller and Marie (Jeff) Herbert; grandchildren Heidi (Matthew) Koller Rohe, Megan (James) Koller Thompson, Kathryn Koller, Michael Koller, Jeremy (Mayci) Herbert, and Nik Herbert; great-grandchildren, Cael, Isla, Inga, and Ronan; brothers Jim (Janice) Venaas and Chuck (Diane) Venaas; and several nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, January 30th at 11:00 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Roseville with viewing and Rosary prior to Mass. Burial will be in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery following the service. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 26, 2020