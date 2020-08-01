Carol R. Fraker 1930 - 2020 Carol Fraker, a resident of the Redwood's, passed away due to complications from a second stroke. Affectionately known as "Christmas Carol," she was born on December 25, 1930 in Western Springs, Chicago. She was one of three children born to Homer Richardson and Helen Jackson. She was a proud graduate of Stanford University during a time when few women attended and graduated from college. She became a Physical Therapist and worked at the Stanford Hospital as well as ran the PT department at Mt. Sinai in San Francisco. After college graduation, her love of adventure and travel took her on a 6-month solo trip through Europe in 1956. It was there that she met the love of her life and kindred spirit, Wilson Fraker, on a train in Spain, who was also on a solo trip. Several weeks later they ran into each other by pure coincidence at a Mozart concert in Austria. They agreed it was fate and arranged to meet in Scotland several weeks later. Not long after Carol and Wilson returned from Europe they were engaged and got married on St. Patrick's Day in 1957. After a short time in SF, they decided to move with their two small children to Mill Valley. They were one of the first residents of Scott Valley, Mill Valley, and also one of the founding members of the Scott Valley Swim and Tennis club. Carol and Will delighted in planning trips all around the world and would travel for weeks and months at a time. They were fascinated with and respected diverse cultures and festivals and would plan their trips in order to partake in these beautiful cultural events. One trip was to Sri Lanka to witness the festival celebrating the Sacred Tooth of the Lord Buddha with 100 decorated elephants! "Curious Carol" was an avid birder and passionate about science and nature; she loved insects, plants, trees, flowers, and birds and dedicated much of her time to volunteering on behalf of native habitat education and nature conservation and education. In the 1970's she worked closely with Elizabeth Terwilliger on raising community awareness of local wildlife and was proud to be her canoe partner on outings to Tomales Bay to explore local flora and fauna. She was an active member of the local Audubon Society and volunteered for decades as a bird counter (for the nesting pairs of Egrets and Herons), and as a Docent at nearby Audubon Canyon Ranch. She thoroughly enjoyed being an active member of the Marin Chapter of the California Native Plant Society. In springtime, you could find her hiking in pursuit of the multitude of local wildflowers in Marin County's open space and delight in identifying each one. She was a walking Wikipedia of Marin birds and flowers! Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Will, and her older brother, Bob, who lived in Paris for 20 years. Carol is survived by her daughter, Linda Tull and son Mark Fraker; her two grandchildren, Zach and Aidan; along with her younger brother, Paul; sister-in-law, Fay; plus many nieces and nephews: Francois, Christian, Michele, Pierre, Wendy, Jim, and Daniel; and great-nephews: Jack, Peter, and baby Sebastien; great-nieces Maria, Grace, Julie, and baby Estelle. In lieu of flowers, any remembrances can be made to the local Richardson Bay Audubon Sanctuary, Point Reyes Bird Observatory, MALT, or Nature.



