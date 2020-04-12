|
|
Caroline Kauer Carrie Kauer, age 61, passed away on April 8, 2020 after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. Wife of over 30 years to her late husband Daniel Kauer. Devoted mother of three sons, Danny, Mark and Jason, who she loved dearly; and one granddaughter Emily. Sister to the late Michelle, Donna, and Kim, and brothers Kevin and Jim. She is survived by her sisters Patty and Lisa. Carrie worked for Safeway for 20 years when it was on Ignacio Blvd. Formerly of Pittsburgh, PA she had been living in Novato for the past 37 years.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 12, 2020