Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Kauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Kauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Caroline Kauer Obituary
Caroline Kauer Carrie Kauer, age 61, passed away on April 8, 2020 after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. Wife of over 30 years to her late husband Daniel Kauer. Devoted mother of three sons, Danny, Mark and Jason, who she loved dearly; and one granddaughter Emily. Sister to the late Michelle, Donna, and Kim, and brothers Kevin and Jim. She is survived by her sisters Patty and Lisa. Carrie worked for Safeway for 20 years when it was on Ignacio Blvd. Formerly of Pittsburgh, PA she had been living in Novato for the past 37 years.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Caroline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -