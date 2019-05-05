Home

Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
Carolyn Marie Allen Born May 3, 1946 to Carl and Marie Hiatt of St. Paul, Minnesota. She was a wonderful daughter and sister to her older brother Tom. The family lived in the Como Lake area of St. Paul and both she and her brother attended local colleges and graduated to go on and move away from the area. She headed to California and the San Francisco Area. As many of her friends and neighbors commented she was a kind and gentle spirit and really loved her neighborhoods and her guy Ron and the dogs they had together over the years. She was a successful business woman with an accounting business that had many satisfied and grateful clients. We are all saddened by the abrupt ending to a life that should have extended far past her untimely death. All of the people that came to know and love this woman are grieving in their loss of such a wonderful and vibrant spirit. We will miss her and always have our fond memories of times spent enjoying life with Carolyn. Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills - San Ansemo
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 5, 2019
