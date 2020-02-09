|
Carolyn Peters Paxton Carolyn Paxton passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at her home in San Rafael as her husband and daughter held her hands. Carolyn was born on February 4, 1948 in Oakland and spent her childhood in Lafayette. She lived her entire life in the Bay Area, the last 40 years being in Marin. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with honors in History in 1970 and was awarded a Master's degree in History and a teaching credential from Cal State East Bay the following year. Carolyn began her career in education at Concord High School, winning the position from among a few thousand applicants at time when teaching jobs were difficult to obtain. She taught government and constitutional law there for several years before taking time off for the birth and raising of her daughter, Laura. She was later recruited to serve as an assistant principal at San Rafael High School by one of her former colleagues at Concord High, Nando Llacuna, who was then the principal at San Rafael High. Carolyn loved the students there, particularly those who suffered troubled lives or misbehaved. She did all she could to help them, while holding them to account for their actions. Among the great pleasures in her life were the numerous occasions when she encountered a former student who warmly thanked her for having called them on their misdeeds in high school and offering them her counsel, which led them to change their outlook and behavior in ways that permitted them to achieve success in later life. Carolyn regarded those as the highest possible reward for her efforts. Carolyn went on to become a consultant in the field of elementary and high school curricula, working primarily in troubled districts. Her contributions there were widely lauded for melding academic standards with approaches that held the interest of students. Carolyn was greatly fond of the University of California at Berkeley, where she was the third generation of her family to attend Berkeley and maintained ties over her life, serving, among other ways, on the Library Advisory Board. Her fondness and ties to Berkeley proved sufficiently strong to carry over to the next generation of her family. Her daughter, Laura, serves as the Strategic Advisor to the Chief Innovation and Entrepreneurship Officer of the UC Berkeley Campus, and her son-in-law, Ron Hassner, is the Chancellor's Professor of Political Science. Her grandchildren and family were the light of her life, as was her marriage to Jay Paxton for more than 50 years. A celebration of her life and work will be held at a time yet to be determined. Contributions in her honor may be made to the International House at the University of California, Berkeley, to School Rule in Marin or to Hospice by the Bay.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 9, 2020