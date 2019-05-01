Home

Monte's Chapel Of The Hills
330 Red Hill Ave
San Anselmo, CA 94960
(415) 453-8440
Carolyne Beth Cooley Obituary
Carolyne Beth Cooley It is with great sadness that the family of Carolyne Beth Cooley announces her passing into the Kingdom of Heaven on April 23, 2019. Carolyne is survived by her parents, family and extended family. She was the daughter of Barbara Larsen and Russell Cooley III. She is survived by her sister Donna Rohm, brother Russell Cooley IV and stepmother Barbara Cooley. Carolyne will always be remembered for her infectious smile, beautiful looks, caring attitude for everyone around her and love for all animals. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Monte's Chapel of the Hills, 330 Red Hill Ave., San Anselmo, CA on Saturday May 4th at 11:00 a.m. Friends and guests are encouraged to wear colorful clothing to express our faith in her ascent into Heaven and everlasting life.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 1, 2019
