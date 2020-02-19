|
Carrol Dwight Madsen (CD) Died February 12, 2020 at 101. Born in West Concord, Minnesota March 24, 1918. He was Student Body President of Tamalpais HS, Fall '36 and was on championship baseball and football teams. During WWII he served in the Navy as a radioman in the Pacific. He was an excavating contractor for 30 years in Marin and then a superintendent for Novato. A life member at Marin Country Club, the golfing phenom shot his 1st hole-in-one at age 99. A monument is at the 16th hole in his honor. He is predeceased by his wife Charlotte and granddaughter Erika Madsen. He is survived by his son Ralph Madsen (Jane), grandchildren Julie Emmons (Mark), Leen Madsen (Megan), great-grandchildren Harold and Crosby Emmons. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and innumerable friends. Memorial service will be held Friday 11:00 AM, February 21st at Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery, San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 19, 2020