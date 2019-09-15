|
Carroll Louise Bacigalupi Carroll Louise Bacigalupi, 96, died on June 14, 2019, in her Kentfield home. She was born December 29, 1922 in Medford, Oregon to Francis Neil and Everett Carkin, and raised by her Aunt and Uncle, Theone and Glen Taylor. Carroll attended Medford High School and Oregon State University, and spent her summers at the family's cabin on the Rogue River at Union Creek. Carroll and her best friend Nadine moved to California in 1939 and worked at Shell Oil in San Francisco, where Carroll met Walter Phillip Bacigalupi (d. 1998). She and Walter married in 1947 (52 years) and moved to Kentfield, California where they raised two boys. With her passion for genealogy and her kind, loving demeanor, Carroll was truly the matriarch of her family. She is survived by her children, James and Philip, her grandson Chris (Lindsay), and her great-grandchildren, Lucca and Giovanni.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 15, 2019