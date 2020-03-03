|
|
Catherine M Ingram 95-year-old Catherine M Ingram passed away, peacefully in her sleep, March 28, 2020, five days shy of her 96th birthday. Family and friends visited her in the final days providing her comfort and love she so generously shared through-out her long life. Long time resident of Marin County for 75 years and wife to Robert H Ingram Sr. for over 50 years, she will forever be remembered for her memory of facts, dates, places and events and her love and caring for family and friends. Born Catherine Salvagna on March 4, 1924, in the town of New London, Connecticut. She met the love of her life, married, and moved to Fairfax, California. They raised two sons Robert and William. Kay, as she was known, was a devoted wife and mother, Grandmother of three, Great-Grandmother of eight and Great-Great Grandmother of six. Her last wishes were to have her ashes combined with her loving Bob and placed in the same box, in their niche"Together Forever." Family and friends will gather on Saturday, March 7, at 2:00, in the Penngrove Community Church Social Hall to share memories and celebrate her life. She will be missed.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020