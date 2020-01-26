|
Cathy Courser Dezendorf Cathy Dezendorf passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. She was a kind, gracious and giving person who cared deeply about her friends and family. Her passions were backpacking, cooking, traveling and the arts. Cathy nourished us with incredible meals, taught us to appreciate wild flowers, volunteered for the arts, helped us summit amazing peaks, and she provided us all with unforgettable experiences, friendship and love. Cathy is survived by her three children and two grandchildren. Celebration of life will be at the Corte Madera Community Center on Saturday, February 1st, 11a.m. - 1p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sierra Club or the Oregon Humane Society.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 26, 2020