Cathy Michele Obiedo Dec. 12, 1947- Feb. 7, 2020 Cathy Obiedo, owner of Cambiar Hair Changes on Camino Alto in Mill Valley for the past 42 years, died suddenly on February 7. She was a renowned hairdresser from age 16 to 71. An artist cutting hair and with every medium she touched. Cathy's floral sculpture projects with her sisters for the St Mary's Cathedral Flower Festival, and 15 imaginative exhibits at the DeYoung Museum's Bouquets to Art were seen by thousands. She was also a stained-glass artist. Her husband, Ed Obiedo and son, Emiliano Obiedo passed away before her. She leaves two sons, Paul Prestidge of Tampa, Florida and Jess Prestidge of Grass Valley and daughter-in-law Colleen. She will be dearly missed by her grand-daughters, Haley and Summer Prestidge. She also left sisters, Claudia Allin of Vallejo and Marsha Heckman of Mill Valley; her brother, John Kelly of San Diego; brother-in-law, Floyd; sister-in-law, Kim; and lifelong best friend, Nancy Conyers of Mill Valley. She was favorite Auntie to Matt Heckman, James Heckman, Caleb and Lana Webb, Kimberly and Tyler Curry, Julian Marquez, Benjamin Heckman, Liam Kelly, Kyla Webb, Oliver Kelly, Jackson Glaze. Friends are welcome to celebrate Cathy's life with her family at Tamalpais Valley Community Center 203 Marin Avenue, Mill Valley on March 1, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 23, 2020