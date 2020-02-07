|
Cecilia Ann Ryan Oct 6, 1917 - Feb 3, 2020 Cecilia Ann Ryan, last surviving child of Edward and Emma O'Donnell, passed away peacefully in Greenbrae, CA on Febraury 3 at 102 years of age. A proud native of San Francisco, she was a graduate of Notre Dame High School, Class of 1937. Cecile was married in 1940 to Joseph Ryan (SFPD), who predeceased her in 1976. She is survived by son Joseph Ryan and daughter Sheila Deering (Steve), grandchildren Megan Deering Smith (Darren), Robert Deering (Tiffany) and great grandchildren Paige and Quinn Smith and Jonas and Cecilia Deering. Cecile was a devoted mother and homemaker, always participating in her children's activities and school events. Her family was the center of her life. She was a dedicated volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital (over 1000 hours) and offered hours of time with other organizations. She belonged to the Holy Family Guild, Little Sisters of the Poor, and Notre Dame Alumni Assoc. She was always ready for new experiences, especially if they offered a mental challenge. She learned dominoes and Mahjong as a senior citizen and played weekly games with friends. She touched the lives of all who knew and loved her, and will be greatly missed. A funeral mass will be held at St Patrick's Church in Larkspur on Wednesday February 12 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Holy Family Day Care 299 Dolores St. San Francisco 94103 or a .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020