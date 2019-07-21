|
Charlaine Mae Shackelford August 18, 1924 - June 27, 2019 Charlaine Mae Shackelford passed away at her home in Kentfield CA at the age of 94. Her extended family was able to visit with her during the days and weeks prior to her death. The family will be forever thankful to the folks from Hospice by the Bay and caregivers from Gentle Care who helped make it possible for Mom to be at home and at peace to the end. Charlaine was born and raised in Oakland, CA. She married Barton Warren Shackelford in 1949. They eventually settled in Strawberry where they raised their four children. Charlaine and Bart later moved to Kentfield to a home that would become the gathering place for what would become a large family and many good friends. Charlaine was musical. She was a soprano in the choir of the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour in Mill Valley, CA where she sang for 50 years. The church choir there rehearses in a room now named for her. Charlaine also was a member of the San Francisco Bach Choir for many years. Since the early 1960s Charlaine was a devoted member of the Marin Music Study Club. With members of that group she practiced and performed on her cello. Her home was a favorite of the club at Christmastime and she hosted the club's meeting in December 2018. Alongside Barton, Charlaine was able to travel extensively, around the United States and the world. They both loved music and would head to Carmel, CA every July to celebrate their anniversary and to attend the Bach Festival. Charlaine kept up that tradition, accompanied by various family members, until the age of 93. Bart Shackelford passed away in 2007. Since that time Charlaine was able to continue living in her home thanks in great part to the care and companionship of her daughter Linda. Charlaine and Linda did some traveling of their own, and they both were members of the Mill Valley Outdoor Art Club. Charlaine was known as "Roo-ee" to many, "Mom" to her children, and "Granny-Roo" to her six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is and will forever be missed by her family and by many close friends. Charlaine is survived by her son, Frank Shackelford, of Petaluma, CA; her daughter Joan and son-in-law Terry Peck of San Rafael, CA; her daughter Linda Dunn of Petaluma and Kentfield; and her daughter Ann and son-in-law Bruce Scharmer of Martinez, CA. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren reside in Sonoma County, CA, in Sacramento, CA, and in Virginia. She is also survived by her sister, Gail McCaulou of Sacramento. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life for Charlaine on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 12:00 noon, at Church of Our Saviour in Mill Valley. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in honor of Charlaine to the .
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 21, 2019