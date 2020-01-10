|
|
Charleen Florence Fisher, nee Chew Died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at MuirWoods Memory Care (formerly Adobe House) in Petaluma, CA after a years-long struggle with cognitive dementia. She was 91. Born June 15, 1928 in Kalamazoo, MI, Charleen Chew spent her early years moving often to a series of homes around the United States as her family sought employment opportunities during the Great Depression. After graduating from Los Gatos High School, she attended San Jose State College (now San Jose State University), earned a bachelors degree in Merchandising and was voted prettiest girl of the class of 1949. She then served as a buyer for the Emporium department store on Market Street in San Francisco. When she married Peter Fisher in March of 1957 she became a homemaker and raised three sons, Peter, John and David who survive her. She had a passion for music and musicals and was a long time performer and volunteer with the Masque Unit Theatre of Marin. She enjoyed speaking French, playing tennis and bridge, traveling, and especially working with children. In retirement she served as a commissioner for the Marin County Juvenal Justice Commission for nine years. She was a founding member of the Rafael Racquet Club and a long time member of Tiburon Baptist Church where she enjoyed Bible study, all things social and caregiving for the preschoolers. She was a tireless advocate of broad horizons and instilled in her children the imperative of trying new things, going to new places and meeting new people. Broad horizons, she believed, kept one from becoming bored and boring. She is survived by her son Peter, his wife Jane-Ann and their daughter Olympia, all of Cambridge, MA; her son John and his husband Michael Sherrod-Flores of San Francisco, her son David of Los Angeles and San Rafael, her sister-in-law Emmy Lou Johnson, the peerless staff at MuirWoods Memory Care and all who enjoyed her perky up-beat outlook and encouraging attitude. Mrs. Fisher was baptized and confirmed in the Episcopal Church in her youth. She was baptized as an adult at Tiburon Baptist Church in February of 2007. A simple memorial service and burial is planned for Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the chapel of Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno, CA. Those who knew and loved her are encouraged to attend.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 10, 2020