Charles Colin Kroeger Charles 'Chuck' Kroeger passed away on September 16, 2019. Born in Whittier, his family later moved to a date and citrus farm in Indio. Chuck graduated from Oregon State with a degree in Horticulture. He then attended Naval Officer Candidate school. After four years of service in the Navy, he co-founded Forster and Kroeger Landscape Maintenance. For over 35 years he maintained cities, parks and shopping malls throughout Marin. Gardening was his passion and in his retirement he found great enjoyment in his backyard vegetable garden. Predeceased by his wife Mary Lou, Chuck is survived by his children Sara Kroeger (John), son Steven Kroeger (Marie), sister Kathy and grandchildren Nathalie, Lauren, Grace and John. Per Chuck's wishes there will be no services. He has been laid to rest with Mary Lou at Mt. Olivet cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice by the Bay.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019