Charles Francis Moran
September 3, 1920 - August 19, 2019
Petaluma, California
Charles Francis Moran, a former resident of Greenbrae, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019, just 15 days shy of his 99th birthday. Charles, known as Chuck, lived a long, healthy life, and will be remembered as a true gentleman. He lived his life honestly and intelligently, with a devotion to his family, and a lifelong belief in his Catholic faith.
A Funeral Mass, to which all are invited, will be held Tuesday, September 17 at 11:00 a.m., at St. James Catholic Church at 125 Sonoma Mountain Parkway, Petaluma, CA. Full obituary can be found here, https://www.parentsorensen.com/obituary/charles-moran
