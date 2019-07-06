|
Charles I. Donald May 30, 1926 June 20, 2019 Charles (Chuck) Donald died on June 20th, 2019 of age-related causes. He was 93. He was a longtime resident of Sausalito. He was born in Cleveland Ohio in 1926, the son of Scottish immigrants. At age 17 he enlisted in the Army Air Corp. He was honorably discharged in 1945 when WWII ended. He married Lillian Sonnleitner in 1950. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from USC in 1958 and went on to work on infrastructure development in California, Thailand, India and Vietnam, mostly focusing on water infrastructure projects. He designed dams and worked on the California Aqueduct Project. During his first retirement he served on the City of Sausalito Planning Commission, election boards and other volunteer efforts for the good of the City of Sausalito. He came out of retirement to work as the City Engineer for the City of Belvedere, retiring for good in 2001. He and Lillian had three children, whom they raised in Orange County California. In 1977 he and Lillian moved to Sausalito where they lived for the next 40 years. They participated in many civic and social activities, and loved the City of Sausalito. In 2017 he and Lillian moved back to Southern California to be near family. They lived in an assisted living facility and enjoyed being able to see their children and grandchildren regularly. Charles is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lillian; his three children, Brian, Denise and Aaron; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A private family memorial gathering will be held in August.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 6, 2019